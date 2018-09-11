Agnelli: 'Via libera a un terzo torneo Uefa per club dal 2021. Cambieremo le regole del Fair Play Finanziario'
Novità in arrivo sul fronte Fair Play Finanziario: "Avremo nuove regole che saranno più efficaci di quelle che sono attualmente in atto, che hanno dato comunque risultati impressionanti".
Regarding the future of @UEFA Club Competitions, Andrea Agnelli informed members:— ECA (@ECAEurope) 11 settembre 2018
"Pending approval of the @UEFA ExCo, the 'green light' has been given to introduce a third competition, bringing the overall number of clubs to 96, as of the 2021/22 season" #ECAGeneralAssembly pic.twitter.com/W8tXL1pdsN
#ECA Chairman opened his address to members by commending the new FFP regulations, stating:— ECA (@ECAEurope) 11 settembre 2018
"These new regulations will be even more effective than the ones we had in place which delivered astonishing results which have just been announced by @UEFA."#ECAGeneralAssembly pic.twitter.com/0UWm1DUq4q
Addressing the future, Andrea Agnelli stressed:— ECA (@ECAEurope) 11 settembre 2018
"A detailed assessment of the existing International Match Calendar is required prior to presenting a new model post-2024. The current model needs modernising."#ECAGeneralAssembly pic.twitter.com/pNrV5KKh4P