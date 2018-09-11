Andrea Agnelli, in qualità di presidente dell'Eca, riunita in assemblea generale a Spalato, ha introdotto le novità che riguarderanno il calcio europeo nei prossimi anni, a partire dall'introduzione di una terza competizione per club accanto a Champions ed Europa League: "In attesa dell'approvazione del Comitato per le competizioni Uefa, c'è il via libera per l'aggiunta di una terza competizione, che porterà il numero di squadre partecipanti a 96 a partire dalla stagione 2021/2022".

Novità in arrivo sul fronte Fair Play Finanziario: "Avremo nuove regole che saranno più efficaci di quelle che sono attualmente in atto, che hanno dato comunque risultati impressionanti".

 