Andrea Agnelli, in qualità di presidente dell'Eca, riunita in assemblea generale a Spalato, ha introdotto le novità che riguarderanno il calcio europeo nei prossimi anni, a partire dall'introduzione di una terza competizione per club accanto a Champions ed Europa League: "In attesa dell'approvazione del Comitato per le competizioni Uefa, c'è il via libera per l'aggiunta di una terza competizione, che porterà il numero di squadre partecipanti a 96 a partire dalla stagione 2021/2022".



Novità in arrivo sul fronte Fair Play Finanziario: "Avremo nuove regole che saranno più efficaci di quelle che sono attualmente in atto, che hanno dato comunque risultati impressionanti".





Regarding the future of UEFA Club Competitions, Andrea Agnelli informed members:



"Pending approval of the UEFA ExCo, the 'green light' has been given to introduce a third competition, bringing the overall number of clubs to 96, as of the 2021/22 season"

ECA Chairman opened his address to members by commending the new FFP regulations, stating:



"These new regulations will be even more effective than the ones we had in place which delivered astonishing results which have just been announced by UEFA."